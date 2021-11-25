Sow leads UC Santa Barbara over UAPB 86-58

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)Amadou Sow had 20 points and UC Santa Barbara beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-58 on Wednesday night.

Sow missed just three of 12-shot attempts and grabbed nine rebounds.

Miles Norris and Robinson Idehen each scored 13 points for UC Santa Barbara (3-1). Ajare Sanni scored 12 and Ajay Mitchell distributed 10 assists.

Kylen Milton had 17 points for the Golden Lions (0-6). Shawn Williams, who entered averaging 18 points per game, scored eight on 3-for-13 shooting.

