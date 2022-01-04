Spencer propels Loyola (MD) past Holy Cross 79-70

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)Cam Spencer had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Loyola (MD) defeated Holy Cross 79-70 in Patriot League play on Tuesday night.

Jaylin Andrews had 17 points for the Greyhounds (7-6, 1-1 Patriot League), who earned their fifth straight home victory. Nick Marshall added 11 points. Golden Dike had seven rebounds.

DaJion Humphrey had 19 points for the Crusaders (2-12, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Gerrale Gates added 14 points. Kyrell Luc scored 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51