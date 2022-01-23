Spencer scores 25 to lift Loyola (Md.) past American 78-73

NCAA Basketball
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cam Spencer had 25 points as Loyola (Md.) narrowly beat American 78-73 on Saturday.

Spencer hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Jaylin Andrews had 17 points for Loyola (Md.) (12-7, 6-2 Patriot League). Kenneth Jones added 10 points and seven assists. Milos Ilic had 10 points.

Connor Nelson scored a career-high 23 points for the Eagles (5-12, 1-4). Matt Rogers added 13 points. Stacy Beckton Jr. had 10 points.

