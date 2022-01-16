Spencer scores 26 to carry Loyola (Md.) over Lehigh 69-57

NCAA Basketball
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Cam Spencer had 26 points as Loyola (Md.) got past Lehigh 69-57 on Sunday night.

Jaylin Andrews had 17 points and seven rebounds for Loyola (Md.) (11-6, 5-1 Patriot League), which won its fifth consecutive game. Golden Dike added 10 points.

Evan Taylor had 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Mountain Hawks (6-12, 4-2). Nic Lynch added 14 points. Jeameril Wilson had 11 points.

