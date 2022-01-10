Spencer scores 26 to carry Loyola past Bucknell 71-67

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)Cam Spencer had 26 points as Loyola (Maryland) edged past Bucknell 71-67 on Monday night.

Spencer twice gave Loyola a four-point lead in the final 80 seconds – first with a jumper with 1:18 remaining, then with a pair of free throws with three seconds left – as the Greyhounds held on to win.

Jaylin Andrews had 19 points for Loyola (9-6, 3-1 Patriot League), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Alonso Faure added seven rebounds.

Andrew Funk had 21 points for the Bison (3-13, 0-4), who have now lost five straight games. Jake van der Heijden added 11 points. Alex Timmerman had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51