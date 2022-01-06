St. Francis (NY) defeats St. Francis (Pa) 70-53

NEW YORK (AP)Michael Cubbage scored 19 points, Patrick Emilien recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds and St. Francis (N.Y.) got past St. Francis (Pa.) 70-53 on Thursday night.

Jack Hemphill added 12 points and Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 10 points and 10 rebounds for St. Francis (N.Y.) (4-10, 1-2 Northeast Conference).

Myles Thompson had 17 points for the Red Flash (4-10, 0-3), whose losing streak reached five games. Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 14 points.

