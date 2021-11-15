St. Francis (Pa) routs Franciscan University 100-54

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Maxwell Land had 19 points to lead six St. Francis (Pa.) players in double figures as the Red Flash routed Franciscan University 100-54 on Monday night.

Myles Thompson added 17 points, Ronell Giles Jr. chipped in 14, Ramiir Dixon-Conover scored 13 and Mark Flagg had 11. Dixon-Conover also had seven assists and six rebounds.

Colton Hage had 11 points for the Barons. Sean Hickey added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

