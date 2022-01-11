Stephen F. Austin defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 86-75

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP)Sadaidriene Hall had 18 points off the bench to carry Stephen F. Austin to an 86-75 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday night.

Jaylin Jackson-Posey had 16 points for Stephen F. Austin (10-5, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). Calvin Solomon added 14 points. David Kachelries had 13 points.

Gavin Kensmil, the Lumberjacks’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 15 points per game, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

Justin Johnson had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Vaqueros (5-11, 0-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Xavier Johnson added 19 points. BJ Simmons had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51