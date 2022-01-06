Stephen F. Austin tops Abilene Christian 64-58

NCAA Basketball
ABILENE, Texas (AP)Gavin Kensmil had 13 points and seven rebounds as Stephen F. Austin defeated Abilene Christian 64-58 on Thursday night.

Latrell Jossell scored 11 points and Nigel Hawkins 10 for Stephen F. Austin (9-4, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference).

Coryon Mason had 12 points for the Wildcats (11-3, 2-1), whose 11-game win streak ended. Mahki Morris added 12 points.

KFXK Fox 51