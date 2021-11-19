Stephen F Austin turns back Middle Tennessee 87-74

NCAA Basketball
Posted:

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP)David Kachelries tossed in 19 points to help Stephen F. Austin get past Middle Tennessee 87-74 in nonconference action Friday night.

Gavin Kensmil had 16 points for the Lumberjacks (3-1). Calvin Solomon and Roti Ware scored 13 apiece. Solomon grabbed seven boards.

Josh Jefferson had 23 points to lead the Blue Raiders (3-1). Eli Lawrence added 18 points, while Camryn Weston pitched in with 12 points and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

