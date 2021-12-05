Stephens leads VMI past Seattle 89-82

SEATTLE (AP)Jake Stephens had 23 points plus 10 rebounds as VMI beat Seattle 89-82 on Sunday.

Kamdyn Curfman added 22 points for the Keydets.

Sean Conway had 12 points and eight rebounds for VMI (6-4). Honor Huff added 12 points and six assists.

Riley Grigsby had 21 points for the Redhawks (7-2), whose six-game winning streak was broken. Cameron Tyson added 20 points. Darrion Trammell had 18 points and six assists.

