Stephens lifts VMI over Wofford 80-73

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Jake Stephens had 27 points and 12 rebounds and VMI topped Wofford 80-73 in a Southern Conference opener for both teams Wednesday night.

Stephens shot 11 for 13 from the floor and distributed six assists. Kamdyn Curfman added 21 points for the Keydets.

Trey Bonham scored 11 points and Sean Conway 10 for VMI (8-5).

B.J. Mack had 18 points for the Terriers (8-5). Isaiah Bigelow scored 16 points and had seven rebounds while Morgan Safford scored 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Nominate A Remarkable Woman of East Texas Do you know a Remarkable Woman in East Texas who deserves recognition? Nominate Her Now!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51