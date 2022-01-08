Strawbridge leads Alabama St. over Jackson St. 72-57

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Kenny Strawbridge had 17 points as Alabama State topped Jackson State 72-57 on Saturday.

Strawbridge converted all 11 of his free throws.

DJ Jackson had 13 points for Alabama State (4-12, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Isaiah Range added 10 points.

Alabama State scored 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Chance Moore scored a career-high 21 points for the Tigers (2-11, 0-2), whose losing streak reached five games. Jayveous McKinnis added 14 points. Terence Lewis II had 10 points.

