Sturtz scores 16 to lift Drake past S. Illinois 60-59

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Garrett Sturtz had 16 points off the bench to lead Drake to a 60-59 win over Southern Illinois on Monday night.

Tucker DeVries had 14 points for Drake (13-5, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Tremell Murphy added seven rebounds.

After heading to halftime with a 35-27 advantage, Drake managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by 7 points in the second half. The Bulldogs’ 25 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Marcus Domask had 15 points for the Salukis (9-8, 2-3). Lance Jones added six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51