Suggs, Newton carry East Carolina past Canisius 83-71

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton scored 14 points apiece as East Carolina defeated Canisius 83-71 on Friday night.

Tremont Robinson-White added 12 points for the Pirates, while Alanzo Frink and Brandon Johnson each had 11. Newton also had seven rebounds and six assists, while Robinson-White posted six assists.

Armon Harried had 18 points for the Golden Griffins (0-2). Siem Uijtendaal added 15 points. Jacco Fritz had 10 points and five assists.

——

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP–Top25——

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

——

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51