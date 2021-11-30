Sullinger carries Kent State past Point Park 107-41

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KENT, Ohio (AP)Jalen Sullinger had 24 points as Kent State routed Point Park 107-41 on Tuesday night.

Giovanni Santiago had 18 points for Kent State (4-2). Justyn Hamilton added 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Tervell Beck had 12 points.

It was the first time this season Kent State scored at least 100 points.

Eddie Flohr had eight points for the Pioneers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51