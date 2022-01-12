Sullivan, Davis carry Vermont past Stony Brook 98-65

NCAA Basketball
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Finn Sullivan had 19 points to lead five Vermont players in double figures as the Catamounts easily beat Stony Brook 98-65 on Wednesday night. Ryan Davis added 17 points for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu chipped in 13, Aaron Deloney scored 11 and Justin Mazzulla had 10.

The 98 points were a season best for Vermont (10-4, 2-0 America East Conference), which also achieved season highs with 19 3-pointers and 21 assists.

Anthony Roberts had 13 points for the Seawolves (9-6, 1-1) as did Tykei Greene. Elijah Olaniyi had 10 points.

