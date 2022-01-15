Tarke buzzer-beater lifts Coppin St past Morgan St, 79-76

BALTIMORE (AP)Nendah Tarke hit from behind half court at the buzzer to lift Coppin State past Morgan State, 79-76 on Saturday.

Isaiah Burke tie the game with a free throw with 1.5 seconds left to tie the game at 76-76, but Tarke took the in-bounds pass in traffic near the free throw line and launched the game-winner before he got to the Morgan State Bear logo at center court.

Coppin State had lost nine straight games heading into Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play and not sit atop the conference at 2-0.

Tarke finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles (3-14, 2-0). Jesse Zarzuela and Tyree Corbett added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

De’Torrion Ware scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Morgan State (6-8, 1-1). Lagio Grantsaan added 15 points and eight rebounds.

—

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/-/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25