Tass leads Saint Mary’s past Missouri State 75-58

MORAGA, Calif. (AP)Matthias Tass poured in a career-high 27 points as Saint Mary’s to breezed to a 75-58 victory over Missouri State on Wednesday night.

Tass hit 12 of 15 shots for the Gaels (11-3), who have won eight straight at home. Tommy Kuhse finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Logan Johnson scored 13.

Isiaih Mosley had 21 points for the Bears (8-5), who scored a season-low 22 second-half points and saw a four-game win streak end. Donovan Clay added 11 points and seven rebounds. Gaige Prim had eight rebounds.

