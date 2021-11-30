Tass leads Saint Mary’s past UC Riverside 67-50

NCAA Basketball
MORAGA, Calif. (AP)Matthias Tass registered 18 points as Saint Mary’s beat UC Riverside 67-50 on Monday night.

Dan Fotu had 14 points for the Gaels (7-1), who earned their fifth straight home victory. Tommy Kuhse added 11 points and six rebounds.

Zyon Pullin had 12 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (5-3). Flynn Cameron added 11 points.

