SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Matthias Tass matched his career high with 27 points and snagged 12 rebounds to help Saint Mary’s rally from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat San Francisco 72-70 on Thursday night.

Tass made 9 of 10 free throws for the Gaels (16-4, 4-1 West Coast Conference), who have won four straight. Alex Ducas had 13 points and Tommy Kuhse scored 12.

Jamaree Bouyea had 19 points for the Dons (16-5, 3-3), who led 41-24 at halftime. Yauhen Massalski added 18 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks. Gabe Stefanini had 12 points.

