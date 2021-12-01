Tate leads Norfolk State past UNC Wilmington 74-69

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Dana Tate Jr. came off the bench to score 17 points and lead Norfolk State to a 74-69 victory over UNC Wilmington on Wednesday night.

Jalen Hawkins had 16 points for the Spartans (9-1), who won their fourth straight game. Christian Ings added 14 points and six assists. Nyzaiah Chambers had nine rebounds.

Mike Okauru had 18 points for the Seahawks (3-4). Jamahri Harvey added 13 points, while Jaylen Sims scored 12.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

