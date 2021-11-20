Taylor leads SIU-Edwardsville past Youngstown State 69-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Ray’Sean Taylor scored 24 points and hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift SIU-Edwardsville to a 69-66 victory over Youngstown State in nonconference play on Saturday.

Taylor hit 6 of 9 shots from 3-point range and added seven rebounds for the Cougars (2-3). Shaun Doss Jr. had 19 points and his layup with 5 seconds remaining knotted the score at 66.

Michael Akuchie had 14 points for the Penguins (2-2). Myles Hunter and Tevin Olison both scored 10. added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51