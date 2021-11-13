Taylor scores 18 to lead Butler over Cent. Arkansas 85-53

NCAA Basketball
INDIANAPOLIS – Jayden Taylor registered 18 points as Butler rolled past Central Arkansas 85-53 on Friday night.

Jair Bolden had 16 points for Butler (2-0). Bryce Golden added 12 points. Bryce Nze had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Camren Hunter had 14 points for the Bears (0-2). Eddy Kayouloud added 10 points.

