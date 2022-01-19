Taylor scores 21 to carry Lehigh past Navy 69-61

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Evan Taylor had 21 points as Lehigh defeated Navy 69-61 on Wednesday night.

Keith Higgins Jr had 14 points and seven rebounds for Lehigh (7-12, 5-2 Patriot League). Jeameril Wilson added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Whitney-Sidney had 11 points.

Greg Summers had 12 points for the Midshipmen (12-6, 5-2). John Carter Jr. added 11 points and six rebounds. Daniel Deaver had 10 points and seven rebounds.

