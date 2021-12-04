Tchoukuiegno sends New Hampshire past Central Connecticut

DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had a career-high 20 points as New Hampshire routed Central Connecticut 67-45 on Saturday.

Jayden Martinez notched his third double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (4-2). Nick Johnson added 13 points and six rebounds, while Tayler Mattos scored 11.

Nigel Scantlebury had 15 points to top the Blue Devils (2-7).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

