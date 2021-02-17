Texas A&M men’s & women’s games postponed due to storm

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)A doubleheader of Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to a winter storm that has blanketed much of Texas all week with icy rain and snow.

The men were initially scheduled to host No. 8 Alabama on Wednesday night, but that game was pushed back to Thursday afternoon before being postponed again on Wednesday.

The fifth-ranked women were scheduled to host Missouri on Thursday night, before that game also was postponed on Wednesday due to icy weather in College Station.

No makeup date for either game was immediately announced.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51