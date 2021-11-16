Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Paul Quinn 85-68

EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Justin Johnson scored 18 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley defeated Paul Quinn 85-68 on Tuesday night.

Ricky Nelson added 16 points for the Vaqueros, while Marek Nelson chipped in 15.

Mike Adewunmi had 13 points and nine rebounds for Texas Rio Grande Valley (2-1).

Chris Scaife had 15 points for the NAIA Tigers. Ja’Mare Redus added 10 points.

