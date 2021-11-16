Thomas carries Sacred Heart over Fisher College 109-49

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Tyler Thomas had 26 points as Sacred Heart easily beat Fisher College 109-49 on Tuesday night.

Nico Galette had 18 points and 18 rebounds for Sacred Heart (2-2). Alex Watson added 12 points. Joey Reilly had six assists.

Chris Lennear had 17 points for the Falcons. Kyle Butler-Gaffney added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25—Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51