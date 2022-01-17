Thomas lifts Sacred Heart over Central Connecticut 74-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Tyler Thomas had 21 points as Sacred Heart defeated Central Connecticut 74-66 on Monday night.

Aaron Clarke and Bryce Johnson each had 13 points for Sacred Heart (7-10, 3-1 Northeast Conference). Cantavio Dutreil had nine rebounds.

Nigel Scantlebury had 17 points for the Blue Devils (4-14, 1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Ian Krishnan and Trenton McLaughlin had 13 points apiece.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51