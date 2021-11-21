Tillman leads New Mexico St. past Indiana St. 80-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted:

CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Donnie Tillman had 23 points as New Mexico State defeated Indiana State 80-66 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday night.

Teddy Allen had 12 points for New Mexico State (4-1). Will McNair Jr. added 12 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Johnny McCants had 10 points.

Micah Thomas had 23 points for the Sycamores (3-3). Cooper Neese added 18 points. Cameron Henry had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

