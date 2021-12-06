Timberlake scores 22 to carry Towson over Kent St. 73-58

KENT, Ohio (AP)Nicolas Timberlake had 22 points as Towson defeated Kent State 73-58 on Monday night.

Antonio Rizzuto had 18 points for the Tigers (6-3). Jason Gibson added 11 points. Cam Holden had seven points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Sincere Carry had 17 points for the Golden Flashes (4-3). Giovanni Santiago added 16 points. Justyn Hamilton had three blocks.

