Towson holds off Elon from the line, wins 59-54

NCAA Basketball
ELON, N.C. (AP)Nicolas Timberlake and Juwan Gray each hit two free throws in the final seconds as Towson held on to beat Elon, 59-54 on Saturday.

Cameron Holden scored 24 points to lead Towson (12-5, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its third straight. Gray added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Hunter McIntosh scored 13 points to lead Elon (4-13, 1-3), which now has lost three straight. Michael Graham and Chuck Hannah added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

