Trammell scores 32 to lift Seattle past Chicago St. 93-77

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Darrion Trammell tied his career high with a season-high 32 points as Seattle defeated Chicago State 93-77 on Thursday night.

Trammell hit all 13 of his foul shots. He added eight assists and five steals.

Emeka Udenyi had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle (10-4, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Tyson added 14 points and eight rebounds. Vas Pandza had 12 points.

Chicago State totaled 38 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Ali Abdou Dibba had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (4-12, 0-3), who have now lost five games in a row. Jahsean Corbett added 13 points. Bryce Johnson had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51