Trice lifts Old Dominion over UTSA 83-51

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Austin Trice had 19 points as Old Dominion rolled past UTSA 83-51 on Thursday night.

Trice shot 9 for 11 from the field. Jaylin Hunter and C.J. Keyser added 16 points each for Old Dominion (7-8, 2-0 Conference USA). Hunter also had seven assists.

Old Dominion totaled 50 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Erik Czumbel had 16 points for the Roadrunners (7-10, 0-4). Jacob Germany added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51