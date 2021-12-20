Tsineke, No. 18 South Florida women beat West Virginia 77-55

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP)Elena Tsineke scored 20 points, Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had 14 points and 12 rebounds and No. 18 South Florida beat West Virginia 77-55 on Monday in the West Palm Beach Invitational.

South Florida snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series, getting its second victory over West Virginia in nine meetings. USF took the first meeting, 66-56, on Feb. 25, 2006.

Maria Alvarez also scored 14 points and Bethy Mununga had 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for USF (9-3), which has won four straight and six of seven. Mununga leads the American Conference, and is ninth in the nation, averaging 11.9 rebounds per game.

The Bulls shot 58.3% from the field, going 8 of 13 from distance, and outrebounded West Virginia 31-17.

Madisen Smith led West Virginia (6-3) with 15 points. Kirsten Deans added 13 points with five assists.

Both teams continue tournament play on Tuesday with USF facing Mississippi and West Virginia going against Michigan State.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Nominate A Remarkable Woman of East Texas Do you know a Remarkable Woman in East Texas who deserves recognition? Nominate Her Now!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51