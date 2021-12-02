Tyson scores 23 to lead Seattle over McNeese St. 78-62

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE (AP)Cameron Tyson had 23 points as Seattle beat McNeese State 78-62 on Wednesday night.

Riley Grigsby had 17 points for Seattle (7-1), which earned its sixth straight win. Darrion Trammell added 10 points and six steals. Kyree Brown had five steals.

Kellon Taylor had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (3-5). Collin Warren added 10 points. Harwin Francois had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51