UC Riverside defeats California Baptist 70-54

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)JP Moorman II had 19 points and 10 rebounds as UC Riverside topped California Baptist 70-54 on Sunday.

Flynn Cameron and Zyon Pullin added 18 points each for the Highlanders. Pullin also had 12 rebounds.

Callum McRae had 14 rebounds for UC Riverside (6-4), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

California Baptist scored 27 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Daniel Akin scored a career-high 24 points and had nine rebounds for the Lancers (8-2). Ty Rowell added 12 points.

