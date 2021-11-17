UC San Diego tops San Diego Christian 97-60

SAN DIEGO (AP)Michael Pearson Jr. came off the bench to score 18 points to carry UC San Diego to a 97-60 win over San Diego Christian on Tuesday night.

Jake Kosakowski had 13 points for UC San Diego (3-0). Toni Rocak added 11 points and seven rebounds. Justin DeGraaf had 10 points.

Kavonte Kinney had 12 points for the Hawks. Otto Taylor added 11 points. Jermaine Camacho-Small had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

