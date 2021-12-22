Udenyi lifts Seattle over Northwest University 100-68

SEATTLE (AP)Emeka Udenyi recorded a triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to carry Seattle to a 100-68 win over Northwest University on Wednesday.

Cameron Tyson had 21 points for Seattle (9-4). Brandton Chatfield added 18 points. Kobe Williamson had nine rebounds.

It was the first time this season Seattle scored at least 100 points.

Seattle posted a season-high 28 assists.

Seattle totaled 53 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Rayvaughn Bolton had 15 points for the Eagles. Trevan Newman added 11 points.

