Udeze scores 15 to carry Wichita St. over Alcorn St. 82-63

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP)Morris Udeze had 15 points as Wichita State defeated Alcorn State 82-63 on Tuesday night.

Kenny Pohto had 14 points for Wichita State (8-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Ricky Council IV added 12 points. Dexter Dennis had 11 points.

Wichita State scored 44 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Oddyst Walker had 16 points for the Braves (1-8). Darrious Agnew added 14 points. Lenell Henry had 10 points.

