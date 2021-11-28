UNC Asheville routs St. Andrews Presbyterian 106-36

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Coty Jude came off the bench to score 19 points to lift UNC Asheville to a 106-36 win over St. Andrews Presbyterian on Sunday.

Jude hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Jordan Hairston had 16 points for UNC Asheville (3-3). Silas Mason added 12 points. Tajion Jones had 12 points.

UNC Asheville is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Jamaan Bailey had 12 points for the Knights.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51