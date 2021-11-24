UNC Greensboro defeats North Carolina Wesleyan 80-61

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Bas Leyte had 18 points off the bench to carry UNC Greensboro to an 80-61 win over Division III-level North Carolina Wesleyan on Wednesday night.

Jalen White had 16 points and nine rebounds for UNC Greensboro (5-2). J.C. Tharrington added 12 points. Miles Jones had eight rebounds.

De’Monte Buckingham, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Spartans, scored five points. He was 1-for-6 shooting behind the 3-point line.

Isaiah Lewis had 12 points and three blocks for the Battling Bishops.

