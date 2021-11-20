Utah holds off Boston College late, wins 68-61

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Riley Battin hit four straight free throws in the final 14 seconds of the game, allowing Utah to hold off Boston College, 68-61 Saturday in a Sunshine Slam game in Daytona Beach, Florida.

DeMarr Langford Jr. hit a jumper with :24 left to pull the Eagles within three, 64-61, but Battin stole the ball with :08 left to end the Boston College threat.

Branden Carlson and David Jenkins, Jr. each scored 13 points and Battin added five assists to his seven points for the Utes (4-0). Utah converted 12 of 13 free throws and were 25 of 54 from the field (46.3%).

Jaeden Zackery scored 15 points to lead Boston College (3-2). Makai Ashton-Langford added 11 points.

After starting the season with three straight wins, the Eagles now have lost back-to-back games.

