Vaughn scores 23 to lead Rider over CSU 81-69

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Dimencio Vaughn had 23 points as Rider defeated Coppin State 81-69 on Friday night.

Dwight Murray Jr. had 17 points and six rebounds for Rider (1-1). Allen Powell added 16 points. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson had nine rebounds.

Tyree Corbett had 16 points for the Eagles (0-3). Nendah Tarke added 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Sita Conteh had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51