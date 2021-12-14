Vazquez carries Montana over American Indian College 118-49

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Josh Vazquez had 19 points off the bench to lead Montana to a 118-49 win over American Indian College on Monday night, the Grizzlies’ seventh consecutive home victory.

Kyle Owens had 15 points and seven rebounds for Montana (8-4). Josh Bannan added 14 points and seven rebounds. Derrick Carter-Hollinger had 13 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Parker had two points, 20 assists, and six rebounds.

Montana posted season highs with 19 3-pointers, 62 total rebounds and 38 assists.

Ryan Davis had 15 points for the Warriors.

