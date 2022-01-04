Wake Forest snaps 4-game skid against Florida State, 76-54

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)Jake LaRavia scored 22 points, Alondes Williams added 20 and Wake Forest pulled away early in the first half and cruised to a 76-54 victory over Florida State on Tuesday night.

Wake Forest (12-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) avenged last season’s 92-85 overtime loss against Florida State and beat the Seminoles for the first time since Jan. 31, 2018.

Khadim Sy added 16 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for the Demon Deacons.

LaRavia shot 6 of 9 from the field and made 9 of 11 free throws with a game-high five assists. Williams, who entered averaging 20.1 points and a conference-best 5.1 assists, finished 7 of 13 from the floor and added four assists.

Matthew Cleveland scored 13 points and Caleb Mills had 10 for Florida State (7-5, 1-2), which shot 24% (15 of 62) from the floor.

Wake Forest used a 17-0 run to help build a 35-22 halftime advantage. Sy sparked the surge with seven straight points and Isaiah Mucius scored eight of his nine points during the stretch. LaRavia’s fast-break layup pushed the lead to 61-36 with about 10 minutes remaining.

The Deacons ended a two-game skid and hosts Syracuse on Saturday.

Florida State, which had three straight games either cancelled or postponed before it beat North Carolina State 83-81, will face Louisville at home on Saturday.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25