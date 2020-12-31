Walker lifts Rhode Island over St. Bonaventure 63-57

Purdue lost more times during the 2019-20 season than it cares to remember. Of those 15 defeats, though, none was more lopsided than the ones administered by Illinois.

The Illini suffocated the Boilermakers 63-37 in Champaign before piling up 50 second-half points to earn a 79-62 win during the rematch in West Lafayette. To be sure, Purdue's players have not forgotten -- at least the ones who were in the mix last year.