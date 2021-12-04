Walker scores 18 to lift UAB past Saint Louis 77-72

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP)Jordan Walker registered 18 points as UAB edged past Saint Louis 77-72 on Saturday.

Michael Ertel had 16 points for UAB (7-2). KJ Buffen added 12 points.

DeAndre Jones had 17 points for the Billikens (7-2), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Fred Thatch Jr. added 12 points. Francis Okoro had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51