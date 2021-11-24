Walker scores 27 to carry Air Force past Denver 66-65

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP)A.J. Walker had 27 points as Air Force held off Denver 66-65 on Wednesday.

Jake Heidbreder made a pair of foul shots with 30 seconds to put the Falcons up by the final margin. Denver called an immediate timeout to set a play but Taelyr Gatlin missed a 3-point attempt as time expired.

Ethan Taylor had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Air Force (5-1), which earned its fifth straight win. Jeffrey Mills distributed seven assists.

Michael Henn had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Pioneers (3-4), KJ Hunt scored 15 with six assists and Jordan Johnson scored 12.

The Pioneers now have lost three of their last four.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51